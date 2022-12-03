Nollywood Actor Goes Naked For Bola Tinubu ( Picture)

Published:

Veteran actor, Ebun Oloyede aka Olaiya Igwe, in a new video, stripped himself as he prayed at the beach for the electoral victory of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.





Olaiya Igwe posted the video on his Instagram page on Friday and said, "It is my pleasure to support a candidate who truly reflects our values and highest ideals.

There is one candidate in this election who will protect that dream. One leader who will fight hard to keep the promise of Nigeria for the next generation.

And that's why we must stand up and make ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU JAGABAN the next president of Nigeria."

Share This