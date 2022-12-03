INFANTRY EMERGES AS THE BEST CORPS IN NIGERIAN ARMY AT TRAINING AND DOCTRINE COMMAND MERIT AWARDS 2022

Published:

The Nigerian Army Infantry Corps (Queen of the Battle) shone like a million stars at the just concluded Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Merit Awards 2022 held at Command Officers' Mess 1 in Asokoro Abuja. The Infantry Corps and its officers were outstanding and the highest recipients of awards in various categories. The Commander Infantry Corps Maj Gen VO Ezugwu received the Corps Commendation Award which is also known as the Chief of Training Award as the best overall Corps of Nigerian Army having emerged first position among all the other NA Corps' whose officers performed commendably well at the various promotion examinations that were conducted within Year 2022.





Infantry Divisions (1, 6 and 82 Divisions) cleared the first, second and third positions respectively in Combat Readiness. While Brig Gen RS Omolori the Commandant of Amphibious Training School Calabar received the award for the Best NA Training School in Administration Category during the Evaluation of NA Training Schools Exercise 2022 conducted by TRADOC NA.





Officers of the Corps turned out in their numbers as recipients of the various individual awards for outstanding academic excellence in different promotional examinations conducted by TRADOC in 2022. Some of these officers are Maj AA Auwal and Maj MS Mashi who emerged as first and Third position in 2022 Senior Staff College Qualifying Examination with Maj B Bala, Maj MS Mashi and Maj HA Yussuph bagging awards for Best Overall results in Admin and Logistics, Military History and Military Law respectively in same examination.





In Captain to Major Practical Promotion Examination, the Infantry Corps had a clean sweep as Capt AM Fasasi, Capt AO Ejembi and Capt RO Salau emerged First, Second and Third positions in order of merits. Capt AO Ejembi and Capt PK Yuguda emerged Overall Best in Map Reading and French Language in same Examination.





For the Lieutenant to Captain Practical Promotion Examination Lt N Sheu and Lt GS Udoh emerged as First and Second Positions in order of merits. Lt N Sheu also bagged 2 additional awards for Best Overall in Tactics and D&M while Lt LA Abdulkarim bagged best Overall in French Language.





All these exploits and achievements of Infantry Officers in various promotional examinations justifies the efforts and early preparatory cadre organized by the Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre for officers and Soldiers of the Corps and other Corps at various intervals throughout Year 2022.





The Commander Infantry Corps Maj Gen VO Ezugwu while congratulating all the recipients of this year's awards thanked the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen F Yahaya (CFR) for providing all the resources required for the Corps to excel in administrative, logistics, infrastructural and human capacity development of Infantry officers and soldiers in the outgoing year 2022. General Ezugwu promise that the Corps will continue to raise the standard next year in other to justify the confidence repose in her by the COAS.









