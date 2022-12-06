Nkechi Blessing Slams Critics Of Her Dance For Ooni Of Ife

Published:

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has slammed some of her followers who bashed her after she posted photos of her dancing in the presence of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.





Sunday had been one of the judges at the Queen Moremi Ajasoro beauty pageant, which held on Saturday.





In photos she shared from the event, the actress said, “About yesterday judges dance competition ✌️ as my Oga #fagboyobamidele don dey win me I say make I improvise 🤣🤣 but las las I came second🙌🏻 and walked away with 250k courtesy the king #ooniadimulaife May you live long sir. God bless you abundantly for putting smiles on the faces of millions🙏🏻”





Following reactions to the photos, questioned her followers saying, “The man wey twerk win 500k nobody dey talk about am na only Nkechi wey win only 250k una see. I understand sha,” and she boasted about how much she made from the event. She said, “Appearance fee, plus extra money for dancing… I made over a million.. please how much did you make commenting? Lmao!!”





