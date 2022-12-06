I Was Asked To Go Naked For Tinubu Spiritually... Actor Olaiya

Published:

Veteran Nollywood actor, Olaiya Igwe, has revealed why he went naked on a beach to pray for the victory of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 election.





In an interview with TVC ‘Your View’ on Monday, the actor said he was asked to do it spiritually.





He said, “Bola Tinubu has done a lot in my life and I have said this in most of my interviews. I was asked to stand up and go and do it spiritually.





“I have a gift of revelation from Almighty God. At times, I see what God has for me before it happens. I was sleeping that day and a voice came to me and said ‘Please stand up, you said you love Asiwaju and he has been assisting you?’ And I said ‘yes.’ And he said, ‘Stand up, go and do this and this for him.’”





This explanation comes after he shared a video of himself naked at a beach praying for Tinubu on his Instagram page on Friday.





