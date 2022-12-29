IPOB Captures Female Army Lt In South East, Vow To Kill Her

Published:

A newly commissioned female Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army has been abducted by IPOB members in Enugu State few days ago

According to a video released by her captors Phibi Johnson claimed she is from Abia state

She was abducted in 26th December 2022

Her abductors in a video obtained by CKN NEWS ( Which cannot be posted here ) said she was captured for enlisting in the Nigerian Army promising to kill in the next few hours





There have not been any reaction from the Army Command

It will be recalled that another female soldiers was captured and slaughtered in the South East months back on her way to her wedding

Share This