IPOB Captures Female Army Lt In South East, Vow To Kill Her

Published: December 29, 2022


A newly commissioned female Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army has been abducted by IPOB members in Enugu State few days ago 

According to a video released by her captors Phibi Johnson claimed she is from Abia state

She was abducted in 26th December 2022

Her abductors in a video obtained by CKN NEWS ( Which cannot be posted here ) said she was captured for enlisting in the  Nigerian Army promising to kill in the next few hours 



There have not been any reaction from the Army Command 

It will be recalled that another female soldiers was captured and slaughtered in the South East months back on her way to her wedding 


