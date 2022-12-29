Gov Udom Commissions 14km Ikot Ikara - Ikot Akpan Essien - Ikot Oto Ibesit Road ( Pictures)

Published:

Akwa Ibom State Governor, His Excellency, Mr Udom Emmanuel, accompanied by his wife Dr (Mrs) Martha Udom Emmanuel, members of the State Executive Council and Stakeholders, today pepped up the Completion Agenda of his administration with the commissioning of 14km Ikot Ikara - Ikot Akpan Essien - Ikot Oto Ibesit road and 4.94km Ibesit Okpokoro - Ikot Ibritam road with 2.85km Outfall Drains in Oruk Anam LGA.









