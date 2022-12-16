More Revelations On How Train Crushed Female Journalist And Her Car In Abuja ( Pictures)

Published:

A train has crushed an Abuja based female journalist and her car as she tried to drive across the train tracks in the Kubwa area of Abuja on Thursday.

The incident happened on Thursday morning.

Selimota Idowu Suleiman it was learnt was on her way to work when the incident happened

CKN News gathered that her vehicle got stuck on the rail track when the speeding train crushed her car and pull the vehicle for several meters before coming to a halt

Meanwhile, an eyewitness, Olisa Ogbechie, alleged the police used force to chase people, who wanted to help away from the scene.





"In an attempt to rescue the victim by first responders and also cover the incident, the policemen at the scene, on-board the train became hostile.





"I and a few others were brutally assaulted by the policemen as they hit and sprayed pepper spray in my eyes and two others, they pointed guns as they harassed us away from the scene," he said.





The Chairman of Abuja Chapter of Nigerian Union of Journalists Emmanuel Ogbeche in a Facebook page post confirmed the victim is a journalist

CKN News learnt Suleiman works with NTA Abuja

