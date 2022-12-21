Gov Mai Mala Buni Orders Release Of Teenager Arrested For Insulting Him On Social Media

Published:

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has Ordered the release of a teenager arrested for insulting him on Social Media

Mamman Mohammed, the Director General of Press and Media Affairs to Governor Buni claimed in a statement released on Tuesday, December 20, said his principal was unaware of the arrest of the minor who has been detained for over 10 days by the police.

Buni also stated that it is grossly unnecessary to arrest anyone for insulting or criticizing him.

The statement read;

“This is the price of leadership and we are fully conscious of it, therefore, l couldn’t have ordered nor condoned the detention of anyone.

“Until someone drew my attention to it, l wasn’t aware of his arrest and detention, l have now directed his immediate release from detention.”

The statement added that while Buni's administration runs an open government, contributions and criticisms should be constructive and meaningful.

Social media users were also asked to be responsive and responsible enough to respect the rights of everyone, political party, religious and socio-cultural differences most especially as the political campaigns are ongoing.

