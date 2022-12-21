2023: I Will Dredge River Niger If Elected..Bola Tinubu

Published:

The presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has pledged to embark on a routine dredging of the popular River Niger if elected as president.

While thanking the party members and supporters who thronged out for their commitment, the APC candidate vowed to repay them by attending to the major challenges of Niger State.

Among other things, Tinubu pledged to commence a routine dredging of River Niger and full development of the Baro Port.

He said, “Your state has ample resources and large potential. Not only does Niger cover the largest land mass of any State in Nigeria, but it also serves as the home to three hydroelectric power plants that symbolically light the way forward to hope renewed.

