Encomium, Relief As 2nd Niger Bridge Is Opened For Use From Today

Published:

Travellers and motorists going to the South East have expressed relief over the temporary opening of the second Niger Bridge.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who opened the bridge yesterday for use during the festive season, counselled road users to drive safely and responsibly.

While noting that part of the money used in constructing the bridge was from looted funds recovered mostly from the United States of America, Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), said the purpose of the bridge was to save lives and alleviate poverty occasioned by the waste of man-hour resulting from gridlock on the old first second bridge.

He said it would be counterproductive if the users would become reckless and attract unnecessary mishaps upon themselves.

He said, “The maximum speed limit on Nigerian roads is 100km per hour. Don’t drive 101km per hour. The president will be happy to see users drive safely and responsibly while using this road, especially during this Christmas and New Year seasons. The president wishes you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.”

The minister said that the road would have been officially opened by 12:01 am today till January 15.

“Let me be clear again; we haven’t finished construction work on the bridge but we would open it for people to use to relieve the pressure from the one bridge. On the 15th of January we would reverse that movement for those coming from the East to the West,” he said.

Secretary of electronic dealers in Onitsha market, Deacon Damian Ogudike, said the opening of the new bridge was a good one.

He said the new bridge would ease the stress at the bridgehead from Asaba, Delta State.

“Honestly, the immediate benefit is the easing of stress people pass through to cross the bridgehead. I think it is a good one,” he said.

One of the road users, Mr Anthony Okafor, said the opening of the second Niger Bridge was a big relief to travellers, especially during the Christmas period.

Another road user, Ifeanyi Uche, said the new bridge was a blessing to the South East and a welcome development.





He added that travellers had endured nightmares on the Onitsha Bridge which always affected the yuletide celebration.

Share This