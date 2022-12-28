Divers Yet To Recover Bodies Of Three Fun Seekers That Drowned At Lagos Beach

Published:

Tragedy struck on Monday when three yet-to-be-identified men drowned in a river at the Baracuda Beach, Abraham Adesanya, in the Ajah area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that two of the victims had attempted to rescue another man, who was drowning, when they all became trapped in the water.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, in a situation report, stated that the agency responded as soon as it got a call to the incident.

Oke-Osanyintolu stated, “On arrival at the scene of the incident, it was reported that two beachgoers had drowned. Further investigation revealed that two male adults died during a failed rescue attempt of a third male adult.

“The lifeguard stationed at the beach reported that the victims had ventured beyond the red line. Solo rescue is prohibited beyond these limits; which was why he was unable to attempt it.

“However, the agency’s response team and paramedics are on ground. Search and recovery operation is ongoing.”

