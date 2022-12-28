Blasphemy: Abduljabbar’s Followers To Appeal Death Sentence

Published:

The followers of the embattled Kano cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara under the auspices of Ashabul Kahfi Warraqeem, Bauchi State chapter has resolved to appeal the judgment of a Kano Shari’ah Court that sentenced the cleric to death.

Addressing a press conference in Bauchi, Public Relations Officer of the group, Abdullahi Musa, alleged that the judgement was politically processed by Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, adding that the embattled sheikh was critical of Ganduje.

Musa said, “We are not satisfied with the judgment because we believe it was influenced by the Kano State Governor Ganduje and some clerics in the state who are known to be at loggerheads with him (Abduljabbar Kabara) for a long time. They labelled false allegations of blasphemy against him in order to smear him and eliminate him through the court.

“The allegation of blasphemy against the Sheikh is nothing but campaign of calumny and character assassination on the popular cleric by his detractors including Ganduje and some clerics who feel threatened by Abduljabbar’s increasing popularity. Thus, they purported an allegation of blasphemy to give him a bad name and have justification for their evil plan to exterminate his life.”

He added, “We have resolved to appeal against the judgment in a higher court of law to quash this unsatisfactory judgment and impose his fundamental human rights especially of freedom of religion and thought as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

“We call on the National Human Rights Commission, Amnesty International, National and International Human rights Organizations and Human Rights Lawyers like the revered Human Rights Lawyer Mr. Femi Falana, respected Human Rights activist Ahmad Isa – Ordinary President, and others to join us counter this unfair and unjustified gang-up against our religious leader by providing legal aid to the Sheikh Abduljabbar.”

Musa alleged that the Kano State Government and some clerics were hostile to Abduljabbar and teamed up against him.

"We don't have the strength to protect him in the court alone, hence our call for legal aid from human rights individuals and organizations to bring us succor.





“We notice that some of the sects who now ganged up to eliminate Abduljabbar were the ones who committed series of blasphemies in their preaching but nothing was done to them and they continue to practice their religion without hindrance.

“These blasphemers, because they are close to people in power, they went scot-free while our spiritual leader who is innocent is now facing persecution,” Musa added.

