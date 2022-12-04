Delta Guber: I Am Under No Compulsion To Support Your Candidature..Uduaghan Tells Oborevwori

Published:

Immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, CON, has said he was not under any pressure to support the governorship candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Sheriff Oborevwori for the 2023 election.





Uduaghan said his support for Oborevwori was based on his personal conviction.





The ex-governor made this known when he visited the gubernatorial candidate at Osubi on Saturday night.





He also re-affirmed his support for all the candidates of the PDP in the election, even as he laid to rest the speculations in some quarters that he was at loggerheads with his predecessor in office, James Ibori, for endorsing Oborevwori.





"I was not under any form of compulsion to support you. I am at a stage in my life where I do things based on my conviction.





"The Supreme Court has ratified your candidacy and gave you the go-ahead to campaign. So we are all out to support you.





"You are the candidate who has been subjected to court processes the most in Delta. I was the sitting Governor who had been taken to court the most. So we share something in common.





"I declare today again to stand behind you and every PDP candidate in the forthcoming elections," he re-affirmed.





Dr. Uduaghan advised the candidate to be cautious of landmines ahead in the governorship race.





“There is still a lot to be done before the elections. You need to pass through the heat you are passing through now in order to be governor. God has blessed you. Do not take it for granted. Hold him close because there are bumpier hurdles ahead," he admonished.





The former governor used the opportunity to address his relationship with the leader of the Delta PDP and father of the Ibori Political Dynasty, James Ibori, even as he urged PDP faithfuls to be committed to the party.





"Chief Ibori and I are not quarreling over this matter. He has accepted my latest decision to support you. He may publicly declare his stance soon and I know he loves the party more than all of us.





"If you say you arre behind somebody, stay there. If you think you will remain in the PDP and be working for a candidate of another party, in no time, you will be found out. You will not be trusted by those whom you betray your party for. Please if you are here, stay here because politics is a very slippery venture.





"I want to plead that the issue of our party’s presidential ticket be taken seriously like the governorship.





"The vice presidential candidate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa is the first person from our state who has achieved this feat. Hate him or like him, he is a Deltan. Let us support him. His emergence will be to all of our interests," he added.





Responding, Oborevwori who is the current Speaker of the state House of Assembly, thanked Dr. Uduaghan overwhelmingly for the visit, declaring that it was a "great show of love" from his leader and former governor.





He revealed that he has been trying to be the first to come visit Dr. Uduaghan but was beaten to it by his big-hearted leader.





“Your Excellency, your name has been trending in the media because of your recent decision. Another move that struck my heart was when you went to your LGA and Ward to campaign 5/5 for us.





"This is very dear to me. I am happy that you are campaigning for your brother, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa. I am not the most qualified but I believe it is the will of God.





"My life’s story is like that of David in the Bible. I appreciate you for believing in our 5/5 and also reaching out to people to ensure that the party puts up a united front ahead of the elections.





"I am a man with excessive local content. That was one of the reasons you appointed me Special Adviser in your administration.





"I have said this severally but let me say it before you Sir. Raising the hand of someone who contested against your daughter is very moving to me.





"You have shown us that we should not sacrifice the general interest of the party for personal interest. You will be remembered by history for a long long time," he said.





He concluded by giving a hint about his agenda for Deltans.





"My M.O.R.E Agenda is my social contract with Deltans. Amongst all the candidates, I am the one that is in-tune with the ordinary people.





"I don’t believe in talking too much but I will do what will directly impact the lives of the people. I am a Warri man to the core. I live amongst the ordinary people and so I know their pains very well. I want to be a servant leader.





"We are very happy having you with us sir," he concluded.

