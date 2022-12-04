Ben Bruce Cautions Arise TV Anchor Rufai Oseni Over Alleged Threat

Published:

The President of Silverbird Group Ben Murray-Bruce has called out an Anchor with Arise TV Rufai Oseni over his threat on a spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential campaign Reno Omokri

Bruce in a tweet said the threat coming from a journalist is unprofessional and unacceptable

Rufai has been quoted as saying " I'll take out Reno Omokri "

"Young Rufai Oseni, @ruffydfire, would you be so good as to clarify what you meant in the call in which you threatened to “take out” Reno Omokri? As a media proprietor, I am shocked at such a threat coming from a journalist. That is unacceptable! "

