Akwa Ibom PDP Campaign Train Berths In ITU LGA ( Pictures)

Published:

Akwa Ibom State Governor and state leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, His Excellency Mr Udom Emmanuel and wife, Her Excellency Dr Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel, today led the electioneering campaign train to Itu LGA to canvass the support of the electorate for the 2023 general elections.





The Umo Eno/Akon Eyakenyi Campaign Organization was received by a mammoth crowd of men, woman, youth as Pastor Umo Eno flanked by his running mate, Akon Eyakenyi listed his development plans for Itu local government area and the state at large.









Share This