Aisha Buhari's Tweet Saga :NANS Sets To Commence Nationwide Protest Over Detention Of Student

The National Association Of Nigerian Students has concluded plans to embark on a nationwide protest over the detention of a 500-level student of the Federal University, Dutse, Aminu Mohammed, accused of criticising the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, has been remanded in a custodial centre on Wednesday.

Mohammed had been accused of criticising the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, in a post on his Twitter handle.

The Association in a statement issued today stated that the protest will commence on Monday 55th December 2022 across Nigeria until Aminu is released









