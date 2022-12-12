12 Hours After, Gridlock Subsist On Lagos Ibadan Expressway As Truck Blocks Otedola Bridge

Published:

Situation Report Regarding A Road Traffic Accident On Otedola Bridge Inward Berger.





Upon the arrival of the LASEMA's Responders under the supervision of the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, it was discovered that a low-bed with unknown registration number conveying a mile-lift was involved in a lone accident.

Further information gathered at the scene revealed that the incident occured while the driver of the low- bed was trying to avoid collision with a broken-down trailer.





No mortality was recorded at the scene but the driver sustained injury at the right ankle and was administered first aid treatment by the Agency's Paramedics.





Recovery operations on going





Updates to follow

Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu

PS LASEMA

1st December, 2022.

