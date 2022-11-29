Yuletide : Julius Berger To Suspend Work On Lagos Ibadan Expressway

Published:

The contractor in charge of construction works on the Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Julius Berger has suspended works on the expressway to enable travellers plying the route to enjoy hassle-free movements to their various destinations in the country for the festive period.

The Director, Southwest Federal Ministry of Works, Adedamola Kuti, confirmed the development during a telephone conversation on Monday.

He said the barricades causing gridlock on the road would be removed, adding that the construction works would continue in January 2023.

Kuti said, “The issue is that this is the December period and our people are going to travel. So, we want to relax and work on the road so that people can go for their Christmas holiday.

“Normally, during the yuletide season, this is what we have been doing every year. We remove all barriers on the road so that people can have a seamless movement on the express.

“So, by December 15, 2022, or thereabouts, we are going to remove all barriers from the road, stop activities just to allow easy movement on the road during the Christmas period.”

Kuti explained that construction works on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway would end before the general elections, adding that workers would take advantage of the dry season to work at a fast pace.

He said, “Early in January, we will resume work, we are in dry season, so the work will be faster than what we used to have.

“All you should know is that all hands are on deck, work is still ongoing and we shall complete it in this dry season and I am sure specifically, all things being equal, before the end of February or early March, before the election or there about, we should be able to tidy things up.”

