Lai Mohammed Issues Travel Advisory To Nigerians Travelling To US , Europe

The Federal Government has advised Nigerians traveling to the United States, the United Kingdom, and some European countries to be wary of thieves targeting their personal belongings.





Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, gave the advice on Monday, Nov. 28, in Abuja while speaking at the Fifth edition of the PMB Administration scorecard, 2015-2023.





He said there are multiple reports of theft of valuables, including passports of Nigerians so it became imperative to warn Nigerians.





He said: "It has come to the attention of the government that Nigerian travelers to the United States and some countries in Europe are having their belongings, especially money and international passports, stolen at an increasingly high rate.





"The most recent victims of this are travelers to the UK, most of whom were dispossessed of their belongings at high brow shops, particularly in the high street of Oxford.





"We have therefore decided to advise Nigerians traveling to Europe and the United States to take extra precaution to avoid being dispossessed of their belongings.





"This is not your typical travel advisory. Issuing such is the prerogative of our embassies/high commissions as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is merely a piece of advice to Nigerians who may be visiting the affected parts of the world."





The advice comes one month after the US and UK authorities issued a travel advisory to citizens over a likely terror threat in Abuja, Nigeria.

