Two Notorious Land Racketeers Arrested In Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, November 24, 2022, arrested the duo of Onochie Kaykay Mokwenye and Abdullahi Adamu, alleged members of a ruthless syndicate of land racketeers terrorizing prospective property owners in Abuja.





They were arrested based on verified intelligence linking them to several land frauds, where victims were dispossessed of their hard-earned money in land transactions, using fake documents.





One of their victims narrated how the suspects sold a land for N5m and later resold it to two others with fake documents. One of the victims had allegedly spent N45m on the property before it was reclaimed by the genuine owner and demolished.





Suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded.









