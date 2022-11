Published:

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, November 24, 2022 , arraigned one Chandra Singh before Justice I.O. Ijelu of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a 19-count charge bordering on alleged retention of stolen property and bribery to the tune of N816,361,386.75.

The alleged offences are contrary to Section 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, and Section 83 of the criminal law of Lagos State 2011.









Share This