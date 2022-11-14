Tinubu : NBC Imposes N2m On Arise TV

Published:

The National Broadcasting Commission has imposed a two million Naira fine on Arise TV over its story on the Presidential candidate Bola Tinubu.

The commission according to a press statement obtained by CKN News warned all broadcast to steer clear of fake news as the 2023 general election draws near

Arise TV had erroneously posted a purported press release from INEC which indicated its readiness to probe an alleged drug related matter involving Tinubu

The station was given five months to pay the fine





