Monday, 14 November 2022

Tinubu : NBC Imposes N2m On Arise TV

Published: November 14, 2022


 The National Broadcasting Commission has imposed a two million Naira fine on Arise TV over its story on the Presidential candidate Bola Tinubu. 

The commission according to a press statement obtained by CKN  News warned all broadcast to steer clear of fake news as the 2023 general election draws near 

Arise TV had erroneously posted a purported press release from INEC which indicated its readiness to probe an alleged drug related matter involving Tinubu 

The station was given five months to pay the fine 





Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: