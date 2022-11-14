2023: Pastor Umo Eno Urges Christians To Vote For God-fearing Men of Integrity

Published:

As the 2023 general elections draw closer, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has called on the church to pray for God's guidance to vote for the right candidates for the benefit of the state and beyond.





Pastor Eno made the call earlier today at the second harvest thanksgiving of Qua Iboe Church, Uyo.





He noted that while the church must remain apolitical, it must not fail to assess the different candidates and to vote for the right ones, adding that Christians are members of the society and will all be affected by policies of wrong leaders.





He noted that it is neccessary for Christians to choose God-fearing men with compassion and integrity who have a track record of touching lives and adding value to their communities.





Pastor Eno stressed that the church must play an active role in the election of leaders who will further the peace and developement of the state.





Earlier in his welcome remarks, the church committee chairman, Elder Enoh Ekpoh commended the governorship hopeful for worshiping with them, and thanked God for his(Pastor Eno) victory at the High Court.





In his words, "we also thank God who has seen you through the legal tussle that has bedeviled your political strides. We are happy that God has put to rest the campaign of calumny masterminded by agents of distraction.





"In line with the adage, like father like son, like mentor like mentee, we enjoin you to follow the footsteps of your mentor, HE Governor Udom Emmanuel.





" Akwa Ibom State requires a true man of God known for uprightness, integrity, transparency and vision on the saddle of its administration to foster peace, unity, security, progress to be able to sustain the ambience the state is known for," he added.





At the service were the deputy governorship candidate, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, Secretary of Campaigns, Prince Enobong Uwah, Senatorial Candidate for Eket, Barr. Ekong Sampson, Federal House Member for Itu and Ibiono - Dr. Henry Archibong, immediate past chairman of CAN, Dr. Ndueso Ekwere, Commissioner of Education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet, Commissioner for Power & Petroleum Development, Dr. John Etim, Chairman of Nsit Ibom LGA, Hon. Eric Akpan and many others.

