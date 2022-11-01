Terrorists Kidnap 10 Persons In Zamfara, Demand N20m Ransom

Published:

Terrorists have attacked two communities in Zamfara State where they kidnapped 10 locals and demanded N20 million ransom.

A resident in the affected community, Malam Ibrahim Musa, said in his village of Kazauda, the terrorists kidnapped six locals and in Dogondaji village four were abducted

According to him, “they are asking for N2 million for the release of each of the 10 people kidnapped. That will amount to N20 million.

“In Kazauda village, the people were able to gather N1.1 million, but no amount has been gathered in Dogondaji village yet.”

He said they were able to get N1.1 million through donations from some members of the community and had already informed the terrorists of the development.

“But the terrorists told us that they will not collect anything less than N2 million for the release of each of the captives. We are appealing to the concerned authorities to come to our aid please,” he said

In Ekiti, gun-wielding individuals, suspected to be kidnappers, reportedly abducted four commuters in Irele-Ekiti, Ajoni Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Ekiti State.

According to sources in the community, the victims, who were said to be heading to Ibadan, Oyo State capital after attending an event in Kogi State last weekend, were kidnapped around 11 am on Sunday.

It was gathered that the four travellers were waylaid by seven gun-wielding attackers on the road between Irele-Ekiti and OkeAko and whisked to the forest.

Speaking, a community leader in Irele-Ekiti, Kehinde Abejide who confirmed the abduction, lamented the incessant attack by gunmen in the area, calling on the government to beef up security in the axis.

Contacted, the Amotekun corps commander, Brigadier-General Joe Komolafe (retd) confirmed the incident.

