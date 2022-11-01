2023 Election: Remain Neutral And Professional ..Buhari Charges Police Officers At Owerri Retreat

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, in Owerri, charged the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to perfect operational plans that will guarantee a credible outcome in the 2023 general elections, while remaining apolitical, firm and loyal to democratic values.

Declaring open a three-day conference and retreat for senior police officers, the president directed the police to review current and evolving internal security threats as they may impact on peaceful and successful elections.

He said: ‘‘As I have often observed, elections are local, and it is only when votes count that the faith of citizens in the democratic process can be demonstrated, and government’s legitimacy assured.

“This can best be guaranteed through a well-policed election, as well as security operations that are impartial, firm and professional.

‘’This is why, on this occasion, I charge NPF to deliver to the nation during the 2023 general elections.

The event was attended by the Governors of Yobe , Imo State, Chief of Defence Staff , Chief Of Army Staff , IG of Police , Senior Police Officers and other dignatories

Share This