Terrorists Invade Police DPO's Home, Kill Mother , Brother

Published:

Terrorists on Monday invaded the family house of the Divisional Police Officer for Dutsi Division, Katsina State Police Command, and killed his mother and younger brother.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the development, said the details were still sketchy.

Isah said, “The incident is true but we don’t have details yet. Our officers have already gone there but I cannot say more than this for now.”

It was gathered that the DPO, whose name could not be mentioned for security reasons, was on duty when the terrorists stormed his family house and killed the victims.

A source in the area said the corpses of the two victims were buried according to Islamic rites on Tuesday.

Share This