Peter Obi Condemns Assassination Of Labour Party Women Leader In Kaduna

Peter Obi has expressed shock over the death of the Labour Party (LP)’s Women Leader in Kaura, Kaduna State, Mrs Victoria Chintex, saying the development is a huge loss.

Mrs. Chintex was assassinated by gunmen who invaded her residence on Monday. The assailants also shot her husband who is being treated in a hospital.

While reacting to the incident, Obi, who is the party’s presidential candidate, took to his official social media accounts to grieve.

“I am shocked by the mindless killing of Mrs. Victoria Chintex, the Labour Party’s women leader in Kaura, Kaduna State, by yet-to-be-identified gunmen. Her death is a huge loss to her immediate and extended family, and to our Labour Party. She lives on in our hearts,” he tweeted on Tuesday, hours after the news broke.

“Her killing, and the loss of many innocent lives across the nation to gunmen and terrorists, are the reason why I must prioritize the war against insecurity as my first task in the office. We must not allow the waste of human lives in Nigeria under any guise.

“May the soul of the Late Mrs Victoria Chintex rest in perfect peace! My sincere condolence to her family.”





