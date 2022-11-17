Six Months After Appointment Buhari Sacks NYSC DG

Published:

Less than six months after assuming office as the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate removal of Brigadier-General Muhammad Kukah Fadah, from office as the Scheme’s DG.





Although reasons have not been provided by the presidency for the sacking of Mr Fadah, credible sources in the Villa said that the NYSC boss’ removal is not unconnected with the fact that he had exhibited ‘glaring incompetence’ in the six months he has piloted the affairs of NYSC.





Meanwhile, CKN NEWS gathered that the ousted NYSC Director General has been asked to hand over to the most senior civil servant in the organisation, who is to act as DG in the interim.

