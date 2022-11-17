Breaking :Nigerian Soldier Kills Colleague , NGO Staff , Injures Pilot At Military Base

Published:

The Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI regrets to inform the public of a sad occurrence at one of our military base today.

A soldier shot and killed a staff of one of the NGOs providing humanitarian support in the North East. Same soldier also killed another soldier and injured the co-pilot of one of the UN helicopters.

Own troops on the ground immediately neutralized the errant personnel.

The injured co-pilot has been stabilized while the corpses of the deceased have been moved to the 7 Division Hospital.

Detailed investigation into the incident and subsequent remedial actions have commenced into the highly regrettable incident.

Further details will be provided later





Samson Nantip Zhakom

Major

Assistant Director, Army Public Relations. Headquarters Theatre Command,

Operation HADIN KAI.

17 November 2022

