SENEGAL TO HOST 8TH AFRIMA, Tagged The Teranga Edition

The Government of Senegal has accepted and undertaken to host the 8th edition of All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA at a joint world media conference - host country unveiling held at the Hotel King Fahd Royal Palace, in Dakar, Senegal on Friday November 4, 2022.





The awards ceremony will now be held from January 12 to 15, 2023, in Dakar, Senegal; shifting the previous date up by four weeks as jointly announced by The International Committee of AFRIMA, The African union commission and The Republic of Senegal. This also means that the voting deadline for the nominees will now be shifted till January 13, 2023, at 23.00 (CAT). This will be the first time the main awards ceremony will be held in a francophone country after past editions.





Had in attendance at the conference were the representatives of Senegalese Minister of Culture and communication; and Minister of Tourism and Air travels, Special Adviser to the President of Senegal, Dr. Massamba Gaye alongside local and international media professionals; AFRIMA delegates; African Union Commission officials; African music stakeholders; 8th AFRIMA nominees and African artistes, Iba One from Mali, DJ Neptune (Nigeria), DJ Moh Green (French-Algerian), Pape Diouf; Jeba; Sidy diop; Adiouza; Zbest family; Akhlou Brick Paradise; Jeba; Demba Guisse; Pa Gaye mbaye; Kane diallo; Jamman from Senegal among others.





The Head Culture Division, Social Affairs Division, African Union Commission (AUC), Angela Martins, said that the African Union is excited to have the awards hold in a francophone region, “The AUC has been a strong partner and collaborator of the prestigious awards since its first edition in 2014. AFRIMA has grown to become the only continental platform that aims to promote and disseminate musical works and immeasurable talent of African Musicians from both young and old generations.





This prestigious platform gives expression and supports the implementation of the AU policy instruments in the creative economy including the AU Plan of Action on Cultural and Creative Industries.





