Fresh Crisis Hits PDP As Bauchi Gov Accuse Atiku Of Treachery, Threatens To Resign From PCC

Published:

There seems to have no end in sight as the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), continues to rage.





According to the information the crisis took a new dimension as the Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed accused the Presidential Candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar is spearheading a campaign of ‘Bala Must Go’ with the aim of truncating his re-election bid in 2023.





In a letter of protest personally signed by Mr Mohammed to the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, dated 3rd November 2022, the Governor threatened to resign as the North-East Vice Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).





Mr Mohammed further stated in the letter that since he contested for the coveted seat of the President against Mr Abubakar the party Presidential candidate has been working surreptitiously in cohort with some party bigwigs in the state to ‘teach him a lesson’.





Lagos reporters had reported that some chieftains of the party led by its embattled National Chairman, Ayu on Saturday converged in Bauchi for a meeting to pacify the Governor.





The meeting was held behind closed-door at the Ramat House of the Bauchi Government House and was attended by the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Also in attendance is former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido as well as the host, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir and his Deputy, Senator Baba Tela.





The protest letter reads in part:” Your Excellency, this protest letter has been necessitated by the treachery targeted at my person and office, undoubtedly endorsed, directly or indirectly by the Presidential candidate of our party, His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, Wazirin Adamawa. In this game of political mischief, he is in league with some political stakeholders from Bauchi state, who have constituted themselves into a “Bala Must Go” conspiracy.

“The arrowheads of the treacherous scheme against me include former Governors, some political elders, and other foot soldiers. Unfortunately for them, because of the goodwill, I have with the people, most of their mischievous plans get to revealed to me before they start implementing.”





Mr Mohammed listed among his grouse post-nomination snub by the candidate of the party when he visited all the aspirants that contested against him and refused to pay him a similar visit.





“Mr Chairman, it will interest you to know that faced with these adversarial conditions, I complained to both the presidential candidate and the vice presidential candidate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, as well as some party elders whose names I do not want to mention here. Sadly, rather than abate, the mischief and treachery have escalated, under the watchful eyes and knowledge of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who, to all intents and purposes, is the leader of the groups. The footprint of this undeserved hostility, bordering on anti-party activities, litter the political terrain, but I will mention just a few here:





“My post-nomination snub by the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Notwithstanding that I promptly conceded defeat and congratulated him upon his nomination., he excluded me while visiting other aspirants who ran against him.

“Mr chairman short of a complete public repudiation of these incongruities within a reasonable time frame, coupled with explicit guarantees of the sincerity of purpose and public support for my re-election by the presidential candidate, I may withdraw from the PCC and feel free to create new measures and strategies that will guarantee the election or re-election of all PDP candidates in Bauchi state and myself.”

Share This