Sanwo-Olu Pays ₦70m Compensation To Families Of Slain Policemen

Published:

The Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, has said that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has since its inception, paid ₦70 million compensation to the families of police officers and other security operatives, who died or were injured in the line of duty in Lagos.





In a statement on the Facebook page of the Lagos Government on Saturday, Ayinde disclosed this at the presentation of another five million cheque to the family of a Rapid Responses Squad Officer, Superintendent of Police Oluwatobi Peters, who died in active service.





Share This