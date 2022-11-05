2023: I will Vote For Peter Obi...Mr Macaroni

Published:

A popular comedian and activist, Debo Adedayo, aka Mr Macaroni, has said he would vote for the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election.





Mr Macaroni made this known in a tweet on Saturday.





The activist also maintained his stance that he would not campaign for any politician ahead of the elections.





He wrote, “I do not and will not campaign for politicians. I cannot force or beg any Nigerian to vote for a particular candidate but come 2023, the person that I will cast my vote for is Peter Obi!! And that is final on this matter!! Enough is Enough!!!”





