Rotimi Amaechi Bags Law Degree From Baze University

The Immediate Past Minister of Transport and former Executive Governor of Rivers State, H.E, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has graduated from Baze University, Abuja, with a Bachelor of Law, LL.B Degree.





Rotimi Amaechi is among the 504 students who graduated from the school in various fields of study.





Having not only successfully passed their examinations but also found worthy in learning and character by the authorities of the school, the students were awarded their various certificates at the ongoing 9th Graduation Ceremony, held in Abuja today, (Saturday).









