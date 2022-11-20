Jilted Poly Student Commits Suicide In Anambra

Published:

A final-year student of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra, has reportedly committed suicide.

According to report, the deceased allegedly took his life on Friday, November 18, because his girlfriend jilted him. According to a source, the young man whose identity is yet to be revealed, allegedly took sniper after his lover told him to look for another girl.

It was gathered that the disheartened man was doing his Industrial Attachment (IT), when he was jilted by his lover.

A student of the institution, Iyke Orji, described the deceased as someone who was “full of energy and life”.





“He was in his IT days, a student of Public Administration. He decided to stay in Oko for his one year industrial training, (but) instead of focusing on his training, he decided to search for true love,” Orji said.





The school authorities are yet to comment on this development. When contacted by LIB, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said





''I am yet to receive any report on it. The command wishes to use this opportunity to call on the witnesses of this incident to come forward to us with details for us first to verify the authenticity of this information and possibly to know the cause of the incident.

This will help us to advise people with suicidal thoughts on what to do.

Meanwhile the command control room number and public complain bureau number is available for report of any incident please. 07039194332 and 08039334002 respectively.''

