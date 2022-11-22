Police Arrest Pastor For Allegedly Conniving With Two Others To Kill His Bossom Friend For Money Rituals

Published:

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested one Pastor and two others for abducting and killing a 39-year-old man, Adekunle Muyiwa, and dismembering his body for ritual purpose.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement.

In the statement on Tuesday, Oyeyemi disclosed the suspects as Idowu Abel, Clement Adeniyi and Pastor Felix Ajadi.

He said they were arrested on Saturday arrested following a report lodged at Owode Yewa Divisional Police Hadquarters on November 15, 2022 by one Oluwaseyi Adekunle, the elder brother of the victim, who reported that his younger brother left home since November 10, 2022 and had not returned since then.





Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Owode Yewa Division, CSP Mohammed S. Baba, detailed his crack detectives to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the man.

In the course of their investigation, it was discovered that Abel was the person who came to pick the missing man from his house on that fateful day.

Upon the discovery, Abel was traced and arrested.

On interrogation, Abel confessed that the victim, who happened to be his bosom friend, was lured out by him and taken to his second accomplice Clement Adeniyi’s farm where he was killed and butchered to pieces.

He confessed further that it was one herbalist who was introduced to him by Pastor Ajadi that requested for human head, heart, two hands and legs.

He stated further that the said herbalist, who is now at large, promised to pay him the sum of N200,000 if he is able to get the listed human parts for him.

He explained further that the herbalist paid N80,000 as advance payment with the promise to pay the balance of N120,000 on receiving the items.

After collecting the advance payment, Abel went to his bosom friend, Muyiwa Adekunle, and asked him to escort him to somewhere.

Being a long time friend, the victim, who didn’t suspect any foul play, followed him innocently.

He was taken to the farm of Clement Adeniyi, where they killed him and dismembered his body.

His head was cut off, the heart was also removed.

The remaining parts were hurriedly buried in a shallow grave in the said farm.

His confession led to the arrest of Adeniyi and Ajadi, while the herbalist, who was simply identified as Abeeb, aka Boko, has taken to flight.

Meanwhile, the Command’s Commissioner, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

Bankole also directed that the fleeing herbalist must be hunted for and brought to book





