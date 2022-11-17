17 Die In Abuja Expressway Accident..FRSC Boss Calls For Caution

Published:

Pursuant to the fatal crash that occured during the early hours of Tuesday, along the Kwali- Abaji expressway, the Acting Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has again cautioned drivers against violating prescribed speed limit, admonished against night trips as well as urged them to always observe rest period of 30 minutes after every 4 hours drive so as to avoid the dangers of excessive speed and fatigue on the highways.









Biu made this call for caution while describing the avoidable crash that occured on 22 November, 2022 at 0630HRS, along Kwali -Abaji expressway, before Awawa, within the Federal Capital Territory.





Investigation into the fatal crash revealed that the crash involved 1 DAF Trailer with registration number BAU 632 XA, and a Toyota Bus bearing the following registration details GME 201 ZU.





Unfortunately, there where a total of 22 occupants involved in the crash, out of which 17 victims all Male were killed. 4 other occupants, also male victims who were rescued alive sustained various degrees of injuries, while the remaining 1 male occupant was rescued without any injury.









The main cause of the crash according to the report are, excessive speed (Speed Limit Violation) and fatigue.









As at the time of this statement, the emergency rescue team of the Corps has concluded the rescue of the injured victims to Abaji General Hospital for immediate medical attention, while the remains of the dead victims were deposited at the mortuary.









Speaking on the causes of the crash, the Acting Corps Marshal maintained that drivers must avoid speeding as crash investigation conducted over the years have attributed major causes of crashes in Nigeria to excessive violation of legal speed limit on all roads. He revealed that the fatigue was as a result of the driver's indulgence in a night long trip without observing adequate rest within the driving period.





According to him, it was this and many other factors that necessitated the directive given by the Federal Government for the Corps to commence sensitisation and subsequently, enforcement on compulsory installation of speed limiting device.





While warning violators to desist from compromising road traffic regulations, he assured the public that the Corps will step up formidable operational activities that will bring this menace to an end.





Concluding, he admonished the public to always patronize the FRSC toll free line 122 and the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM which are always available for all road users to report emergencies at any given time.









Signed





Bisi Kazeem fsi, amnipr, fnim

Assistant Corps Marshal

Corps Public Education Officer

Federal Road Safety Corps

Headquarters, Abuja.





22 November, 2022.





