Police Arrest 51 Year Old Italian Woman For Killing Nigerian Husband

A 51-year-old Italian woman, Sandra Fratus, has been arrested by the police on charges of killing her Nigerian husband in Italy.





She allegedly stabbed 31-year-old Ernest Emperor Mohamed in the chest with a knife following a violent argument at their home in Morengo, a town in Bergamo province.





It is reported that the incident happened on Friday night, November 25, 2022.

According to the police, after stabbing the deceased, the suspect tried to revive him by giving him a heart massage before the arrival of paramedics.

The woman's 23-year-old son was the first to notice what had happened after arriving home and seeing that his mother had set her relationship status on Facebook to "widow."

The woman is being held for "voluntary homicide aggravated by futile reasons."

The suspect's lawyer said that a situation of "profound discomfort and fragility" had reigned in the house for sometime, hinting that Sandra may have grabbed the knife in an attempt to defend herself.

