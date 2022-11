Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission office in Izzi Local Government Area, Ebonyi State was on Sunday gutted by fire.





According to a statement by INEC's spokesperson, Festus Okoye, the office was set ablaze by some unidentified persons.

INEC claimed that 340 ballot boxes, 130 voting cubicles, 14 electric power generators, large water storage tanks, assorted office furniture and fixtures and yet-to-be-determined quantities of Permanent Voters' Cards were lost in the fire.

