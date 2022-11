Published:

Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has been sworn-in as the 6th elected Governor of Osun State





At exactly 11:54am, Adeleke became the governor of Osun State after being administered oaths of allegiance and office by the State’s President of the Customary Court before a mammoth crowd of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members, supporters and guests from all walks of life.

