Breaking : Gov Adeleke Freezes Osun Accounts , Abolishes The Name " State Of Osun "

Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed all the operational bank account of State to be frozen till further notice.





He gave the directive shortly after he was sworn in as the sixth Governor of the State.





He also reversed policies introduced by former Governor Rauf Aregbesola and vowed to review all appointments by his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola since July 17th 2022 when he lost election.





Adeleke, who was sworn in at the Osogbo Township Stadium on Sunday, promised to deliver all his campaign promises.





According to him: “Under my watch, I will correct past injustice, corrupt acts or policies by previous administration which are against the collective interest of our people.”





He gave an Executive Order to reverse the policies of Aregbesola, which recognised Osun State as State of Osun.





He also announced that the slogan of the State will no longer be ‘State of Virtue’ but ‘State of Living Spring’.





