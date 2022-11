Published:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, are celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary on Friday.





Mrs Osinbajo revealed this in a post on her Instagram page on Friday.





She shared photos of themselves and captioned it, “You said, ‘Walk with me.’ I said, ‘I will.’ 33 years ago. All glory to God. #JoyOnly.”





Share This