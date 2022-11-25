Court Sacks Newly Elected Osun Council Chairmen

Published:

A Federal High Court in Osun on Friday nullified the State Local Government election recently conducted by the Osun Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC).

The Presiding Judge, Justice Ayo-Nathaniel Emmanuel held that the election conducted by OSIEC on October 15 was illegal, null and void, having not been conducted in consonance with the Electoral Act of 2022.

Justice Emmanuel ordered the Local Government Chairmen and Councillors elected acrossed the state to vacate all Local Government Secretariats and Offices with immediate Effect

Share This