Natasha's Alleged Unholy Alliance With Suspected Terrorist Kingpin Exposed In Classified Messages

Security experts have called on the Department of State Services to immediately invite Natasha Uduaghan, Senatorial candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party in Kogi State to throw more light on her involvement with a terrorist that was nabbed by the Department.





The experts, in separate interviews noted that her claims of violence against the Governor of the State could at best be described as a rehearsh of her attack points in the build-up to the 2019 elections, which was irresponsible at a time the country is facing serious security crisis.





Their calls came as investigations revealed how the camp of Natasha frantically sent messages to media houses to ignore a valid report of a DSS raid in Trademore Estate in Abuja where an alleged terrorist was nabbed a few days ago.





The messages were accompanied with accusations that the real story was that the suspect was abducted because he defected from the All Progressives Congress to the PDP.





"The truth is it was Kogi State Governor who sent security Operatives from the state to pick a top party member who defected to PDP. Please ignore the story about security Operatives picking up a terrorist at the Trademore Estate, Lugbe. It is not true. It did not happen," one of the messages sent to media houses read.





However, mainstream media houses and many professional online platforms reached out to security agencies for the true position which they published.





A security consultant, Fola Ibrahim, an indigene of Kogi State said no one should be allowed to play politics with the security situation in the country, adding that since there was a confirmation of a DSS raid, anyone associated with the suspect, who could also be boldly calling for his release must be labelled a terrorist.





Investigations across the towns of Kogi State indicated that the peace that had returned to the once volatile town might become elusive if politics of bitterness is allowed to fester.





The Kogi State Government had called on the security agencies to invite Natasha for questioning, considering her involvement in the calls for the release of a notorious terrorist, named Shafiu.





Natasha, who has been so critical of the Yahaya Bello Administration has reportedly used loose end blogs to attack the Governor, but has come under severe attack by Nigerians in the last 24 hours over her statement on the terrorist at the centre of the Trademore arrest.

