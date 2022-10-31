Kidnapping : Gov. Ugwuanyi Visits Freed Former Enugu State SSG, Dr. Shere ( Pictures)

Published:

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, accompanied by the Deputy Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, today, visited former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Dan Shere, at his Opi country home, Nsukka Local Government Area, following his release by his abductors.





Dr. Shere was among the victims of recent kidnappings along Ugwogo-Opi road.





The PDP candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Chief Engr. Vita Abba; the Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Hon. Barr. Walter Ozioko; the party’s candidate for Nsukka East Constituency, Barr. Mrs. Christiana Onah; the Deputy Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Hon. Sylvanus Asogwa, the Founder, Power and Victory In Christ Ministry, Nsukka, Senior Prophet Dr. Kan Ebube Muonso; Dr. Shere’s wife, Pharm. Loretta Osondu; former Chairman of the Council, Hon. Alpho Nweze; Prof. Damian Opata; relatives, other friends and well-wishers of the former SSG, were on ground to join him (Shere) to receive the governor on arrival.





Immediately after the visit, Gov. Ugwuanyi embarked on an unscheduled assessment tour of Lejja-Aku road to obtain firsthand information on the state of the road for further state government’s intervention.





Recall that the governors of the South East geo-political zone on Sunday raised the alarm over the spate of kidnappings and wanton killings in the zone, calling on the Federal Government to come to their aid by providing improved security in the area, bearing in mind that elections are around the corner.





Rising from a closed-door meeting at the Government House, Enugu, the South East governors agreed to set up a 24-hour joint patrol on all major highways within the South East, especially during the Christmas season.





The governors decried the state of insecurity in the region, adding that economic activities in the zone have come to a halt “while kidnapping and wanton killing have become the order of the day.”





The meeting was attended by Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (host), Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Ebonyi State Governor/Chairman of the South East Governors Forum, Engr. David Umahi, while the governors of Anambra and Imo states, Prof. Charles Soludo and Senator Hope Uzodimma were represented by their deputies, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim and Prof. Placid Njoku, respectively.

