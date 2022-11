Published:

Former lawmaker for Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani, has said that the redesign of some of the Naira notes has brought no value to the currency.





Redesigned Naira notes in the ₦200, ₦500 and ₦,1000 denominations were unveiled on Wednesday by the President, Muhammadu Buhari





Tweeting his opinion, the former lawmaker said, “What shall it profit a Naira if it can get a whole new colour and still lose its value.”





