APC To Hold Presidential Campaign Rally In Lagos On Saturday

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed its readiness to hold a campaign rally for its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Saturday.





The rally, according to the Director General of the State Campaign Council, Senator Ganiyu Solomon, will be held on Saturday at the Teslim Balogun stadium on Saturday.





For the Director-General, the rally is a homecoming for the former Lagos State governor and the national leader of the party.





He said, “The rally holds a promise for mass attendance by members of our great party and members of the general public because of the popularity of our Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has remained the most consistent, the biggest contributor and the most visible democratic icon since the advent of this dispensation in 1999.





“You may wish to recall that Asiwaju Tinubu excelled as a Senator of the Federal Republic representing Lagos West Senatorial District, and as the Governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007. Therefore, the event is like a homecoming for our leader and mentor who has become a national pride.





“As a responsible political party, it is imperative to seek the cooperation of members of the general public as regards the need for temporary diversion of traffic and mass movement of supporters within the vicinity of the rally.





“We need to reassure you that the Nigerian Police Force, LASTMA, and other law enforcement agencies will be fully mobilised to ensure an event devoid of security infractions and traffic disruptions.





“It is also important to enjoin all participants to be of good conduct and display our characteristics of peaceful conduct at our party.”

