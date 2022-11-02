Man Sentenced Death For Killing And Using His Best Friend For Money Rituals

Published:





A court sitting in Bauchi has sentenced a 23-year-old man, Musa Hamza, to death by hanging for k#lling his friend for money ritual.





The convict, who was arrested on December 21, 2020 was found guilty of killing the deceased, a 17-year-old boy named Adamu Ibrahim, in Alkaleri LGA of the state.





After killing the deceased, he cut his neck, pluck out his two eyes and p#t them in a bottle. He also buried his head and body at different locations.





The suspect initially denied the accusation against him before the court at the beginning of the trial, but later admitted it. He confessed that he was asked by a ritualist to bring the eyes for money ritual.

The court presided over by Justice Faruq Umar Sarki sentenced him to death by hanging having been found guilty of the offence he was charged for.

