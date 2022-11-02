Kogi Politician Arrested With N326m And $610,500 Cash Stolen From A Bank

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the Kogi State House of Assembly seat, Ismaila Yusuf Atumeyi, with N326 million and $140,500 cash.

Atumeyi, who is seeking to represent Ankpa 11 Constituency in the State Assembly, was arrested on Sunday, October 30, 2022 alongside one Joshua Dominic, an alleged serial fr@udster.





EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren in a statement said they were arrested in a sting operation at Macedonia Street, Queens Estate, Karsana, Gwarinpa in Abuja.





According to Uwujaren, Femi supplied the inside information that facilitated the att@ck on a bank by the syndicate.





“He (Femi) was picked up Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Radisson Blu Hotel in Lagos. Following his arrest, a search was conducted on his home in Morgan Estate, Ojodu where a total of $470,000 USD was recovered.





The arrest of the suspects followed months of investigation into the hacking of one of the commercial banks by a syndicate of fr@udsters who pulled off a heist of N1.4billion.





The syndicate allegedly moved N887 million into the account of Fav Oil and Gas limited, from where the monies were paid to several Bureau de Change operators and some auto dealers for exchange into United States Dollars and purchase of high-end cars,” he said.





The EFCC added that Dominic, who has severally been arrested for fr@ud, allegedly helped Atumeyi perfect the hacking plan through Abdumalik.





“Dominic, a self-styled investment expert and managing director of Brisk Capital Limited was arrested in May 2021 by the Special Fr@ud Unit of the Nigeria Police for alleged N2billion investment scm. He allegedly defr@uded over 500 persons in a phony investment scheme.





Two Range Rover Luxury SUVs were also recovered from the two suspects arrested in Abuja. They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” he added.

