Liverpool Put Up For Sale As Owners Invite Offers

Owners of Liverpool Football Club, Fenway Sports Groups (FSG) have put the club on sale and presentable bids have already started being offered.





Investment banking giants Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have been reportedly hired to help find potent bidders for the club.





The Merseyside side was valued at £3.89 billion ($4.45billion) as of May 2022 by Forbes, Chelsea being bought by Tedd Boehly for

£4.25 billion.





The nineteen times champions of England are looking to sell the club for about the same price Chelsea was sold.





FSG said that ‘under the right terms and conditions they would be open to selling the club.





‘FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool,’





‘FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.’ FSG wrote given to the Athletic.





FSG has been the owner of the Merseyside club since 2010 and has achieved many successes since hiring German coach Jurgen Klopp in 2015.

